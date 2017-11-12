Capitol Report “After Hours:” Bill Curry talks Democratic success on Election Day

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this edition of Capitol Report “After Hours,” two-time Democratic nominee for Governor Bill Curry joins the panel to break down the Democrats’ success on election day.

The Democrats were able to flip control of either the mayor, first selectman, or town governing bodies away from Republicans in 22 Connecticut communities. The Republicans were only able to swap six communities from Democrat to Republican.

