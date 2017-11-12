Capitol Report: Democrats encouraged by municipal election results

By Published:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (WTNH / Joe Sferazza)

(WTNH) — Democrats made some big gains across the state during the 2017 Municipal Election.

The state’s top two Democrats, Governor Dannel Malloy and Democratic State Chairman Nick Balletto were pleased as punch with the election night outcome.

“I think Democrats are energized…If we hadn’t had a good night in Connecticut, you’d be blaming me. I’m trying to tell you that Democrats have a message about the future…” Governor Malloy said.

Despite the results, state Republicans are not discouraged.

Watch the video above for more.

