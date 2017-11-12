Capitol Report: Democrats encouraged by municipal election results

(WTNH) — Democrats made some big gains across the state during the 2017 Municipal Election.

The state’s top two Democrats, Governor Dannel Malloy and Democratic State Chairman Nick Balletto were pleased as punch with the election night outcome.

Related Content: Capitol Report “After Hours:” Bill Curry talks Democratic success on Election Day

“I think Democrats are energized…If we hadn’t had a good night in Connecticut, you’d be blaming me. I’m trying to tell you that Democrats have a message about the future…” Governor Malloy said.

Despite the results, state Republicans are not discouraged.

Watch the video above for more.

Related Content: Democrats make big gains in local elections, but what about next year?