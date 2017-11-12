Clinton Police K-9 gets new protective vest

WTNH.com staff Published:

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Clinton Police Department is getting some new gear for a four-legged officer.

K-9 Sonny has been given a bullet and stab-proof vest thanks to the non-profit group, Vested Interest in K9s.

A Southington family made the donation in memory of their loved one who was a firefighter who died on 9/11.

