Clinton Police K-9 gets new protective vest

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Clinton Police Department is getting some new gear for a four-legged officer.

K-9 Sonny has been given a bullet and stab-proof vest thanks to the non-profit group, Vested Interest in K9s.

A Southington family made the donation in memory of their loved one who was a firefighter who died on 9/11.

