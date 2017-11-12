Connecticut, other states scaling back government broadcasts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut and a handful of states may be scaling back broadcasts of governmental proceedings to help cut costs. But many others are pushing ahead with wide-ranging programming.

That coverage ranges from gavel-to-gavel video of legislative sessions and committee hearings to documentaries.

The Rhode Island General Assembly, which owns and operates the state-funded Capitol Television, recently upgraded its operations so more legislative hearings can be televised.

Legislative leaders and staff in Connecticut are trying to determine the short- and long-term future of the state’s cable TV and online public affairs network. This month, its independent, nonprofit vendor announced it was terminating an agreement to operate the Connecticut Television Network, citing devastating state budget cuts.

There are live webcasts or television broadcasts of legislative proceedings in every state, but they vary widely.

