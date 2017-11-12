Crews on site for water main break in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Water Department crews are on site for a water main break on Perkins Street Sunday evening.

According to officials, the water main break happened on Perkins Street near Pinehurst Road in Bristol. They say crews are on site and warn residents that water may have to be shutoff in the area so repairs can be made.

The area where the water will be shutoff is not known at this time by officials.

The Bristol Water Department warns residents in the area of the main break that they may experience no water, discolored water and lower pressure. They ask that residents who do experience discolored water to run a bathtub until the water clears up.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for more updates. 

