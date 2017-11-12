CT National Guard sending soldiers to eastern Europe

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut National Guard soldiers are heading out to eastern Europe.

A 70-soldier unit met at the Windsor Locks Readiness Center on Sunday morning before heading out to Texas for training before going overseas.

Once in Europe, they will be responsible for providing logistical support.

This is the unit’s fourth deployment since 2001 and its first one this year.

