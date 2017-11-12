Dozens dead, more than 300 injured in earthquake near Iran-Iraq border

(ABC News) — At least 61 people were killed and more than 300 injured in Iran in a powerful earthquake that struck the Iran-Iraq border region today, an Iranian official said.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded that the 7.3-magnitude quake struck around 19 miles from the Iraqi city of Halabjah, at a depth of 14 miles.

According to the USGS, there were two smaller quakes in the area after the 1:18 p.m. ET quake: a 5.3-magnitude quake at 1:29 p.m. ET at a depth of 6 miles, and a 4.5-magnitude quake at 4:33 p.m. ET, also at a depth of 6 miles.

In Iraq’s Kurdistan region, the health department in the city of Darbandikhan said that three people had died and 40 people had been wounded.

At least 100 people have been injured across Iraqi Kurdistan.

