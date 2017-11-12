Gov. Cuomo signs bill to allow medical marijuana for PTSD

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to add post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of ailments that can legally be treated with medical marijuana.

The PTSD bill was part of a package of legislation that Cuomo signed Saturday to mark Veterans Day.

The Democratic governor said 19,000 New Yorkers with PTSD could be helped by medical marijuana.

He said the potential beneficiaries include veterans as well as police officers and survivors of domestic violence, crime and accidents.

Other measures signed Saturday include a bill to provide more days off for combat veterans employed by the state and a bill waiving the civil service examination fee for veterans who were honorably discharged.

Cuomo said the legislation will help give veterans “every opportunity to continue succeeding when they return home.”

The state already allows medical marijuana to be used for treating some other conditions.