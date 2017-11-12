Insurance impasse leaves Connecticut patients scrambling

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An ongoing contract dispute between Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Hartford Healthcare has left Connecticut patients hanging in the balance.

Anthem and Hartford HealthCare both failed to reach an agreement Sept. 30 on a new three-year contract. Due to the missed deadline, state patients insured through Anthem are considered out-of-network and now face higher out-of-pocket costs.

Related Content: Is it an emergency? Insurer makes patients question ER visit

Patients tell The Hartford Courant the dispute has left them scrambling to find new doctors or signing up for non-Anthem health insurance plans during open enrollment. Those with more serious health issues have had to put off important surgeries and ration pills and doctor’s visits.

HHC says it’s “deeply concerned” about how patients are affected but needs a fair agreement with Anthem.

Related Content: Anthem, Hartford HealthCare fail to agree on new contract

Anthem says the health network is asking for too much money.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com