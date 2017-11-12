Insurance impasse leaves Connecticut patients scrambling

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An ongoing contract dispute between Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Hartford Healthcare has left Connecticut patients hanging in the balance.

Anthem and Hartford HealthCare both failed to reach an agreement Sept. 30 on a new three-year contract. Due to the missed deadline, state patients insured through Anthem are considered out-of-network and now face higher out-of-pocket costs.

Related Content: Is it an emergency? Insurer makes patients question ER visit

Patients tell The Hartford Courant the dispute has left them scrambling to find new doctors or signing up for non-Anthem health insurance plans during open enrollment. Those with more serious health issues have had to put off important surgeries and ration pills and doctor’s visits.

HHC says it’s “deeply concerned” about how patients are affected but needs a fair agreement with Anthem.

Related Content: Anthem, Hartford HealthCare fail to agree on new contract

Anthem says the health network is asking for too much money.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s