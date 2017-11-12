iPhone X may freeze up in cold weather

By Published: Updated:
The new iPhone X is displayed at an Apple Store on November 3, 2017 in Palo Alto, California. The highly anticipated iPhone X went on sale around the world today. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CNN) — USA Today reports that the iPhone X sold out in 20 big cities by the end of the first weekend.

While those sales are red-hot, the device itself has reportedly been freezing up in cold temperatures.

Apple says it is aware of reports of the screen becoming temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment.

The company says it’s working on a software fix to the iPhone X, which broke ground with ID facial recognition and a thousand dollar price tag.

In the meantime, they say that after several seconds, the screen will become fully responsive again.

Apple’s website recommends using IOS devices in temperatures between 32 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

