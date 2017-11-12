Lithium battery explodes in bag at Orlando International Airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—”A lithium battery in a camera exploded in a bag; that was the noise people heard,” at Orlando International Airport on Friday, the Orlando Police Department said.

No injuries were reported.

The following tweet was sent out by the Orlando Police Department around 5:15 p.m. Friday:

“ALERT: There has been NO shooting at Orlando International Airport. There was a loud sound that startled people, but no shots fired, no danger to public.”

A witness told WESH 2 News that he was standing in line at the airport when people began “running for their lives.” He reported seeing heavy white smoke inside the building. He then said that “things looked like they were returning back to normal.”

“The bag was smoldering; no one hurt. Thank you for helping us get the word out,” police said.