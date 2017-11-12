Manchester house fire leaves two families displaced

By Published: Updated:
(File)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Red Cross is assisting the members of two families displaced by an overnight house fire in Manchester.

The Manchester Fire Department reports that the occupants of the two and a half story, two family residence on 76-78 Ridge Road were awoken by smoke detectors. The fire was discovered in a second floor bedroom by the occupants of #78, and the residents quickly evacuated the house and called 911.

Fire crews arrived on scene at approximately 2:36 AM and began to fight the fire, which had traveled upward to the attic. Crews also made sure no occupants remained in the building and rescued a cat on the #76 side of the house. The fire was put under control at approximately 3:20 AM.

One of the tenants of the house says that the fire was started by unattended candles. The Fire Marshall is still conducting an investigation to determine an exact cause.

Although the fire was effectively put under control, the house has been deemed uninhabitable until repairs are made. The American Red Cross and the Manchester Human Services Department are providing assistance to the displaced residents.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s