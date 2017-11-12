Mattel stock soars on report of Hasbro takeover offer

By Published:

(AP) — Shares of Mattel soared in after-hours trading Friday after a report that rival Hasbro has made a takeover offer for Mattel. Such a deal could bring together well-known brands like Monopoly, Nerf, Barbie and Hot Wheels.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter that it did not identify, said Hasbro approached Mattel recently about a deal. Hasbro said it does not comment on “rumors or speculation.” Mattel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Toy companies, including Hasbro and Mattel, have had trouble selling their toys to today’s kids, many of whom would rather play with a tablet.

Related Content: Most Toys-R-Us stores will open on Thanksgiving

Revenue at El Segundo, California-based Mattel has fallen every year since 2013, and its stock has lost nearly half its value since the beginning of the year.

Hasbro, based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, has fared better after it took over the rights from Mattel for Disney’s “Princess” and “Frozen” dolls in late 2014. Hasbro’s stock is up 18 percent this year, and the company has a market value of $11 billion — more than twice as much as Mattel.

Related Content: Consumers reminded to stay safe during holiday shopping season

Both companies took a hit when Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Hasbro and Mattel said that they temporarily reduced shipments to the toy store operator ahead of the bankruptcy filing, but said they were working with the retailer to get their toys on its shelves during the holiday season.

Shares of Mattel Inc. rose $3.38, or 23 percent, to $18 in extended trading. Hasbro Inc. shares rose $2.55, or 2.8 percent, to $94.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s