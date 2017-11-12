2 suffer burns during forge fire in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A number of fire departments responded to a fire at a forge in Southington.

According to Southington Police, the fire was at 355 Atwater Street in the Plantsville neighborhood.

Southington Fire Department received mutual aid from crews from Meriden, Cheshire and Bristol.

Officials believe the cause of the fire may have been due to a mechanical failure with a press.

“Units were dispatched to a building fire at Rex Forge. On arrival, we had a large fire at the back of the building involving two large pressing machines,” explained

Glenn Dube of the Southington Fire Department. “We requested mutual aid and all Southington units. The fire was extinguished about an hour later.”

News 8’s Renée Chmiel reports that two employees were taken to a local hospital for burn treatment but are expected to be okay.

Officials are also investigating a possible spill into the Quinnipiac River.