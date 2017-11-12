New Haven Police investigating domestic assault at Burger King

Related Coverage Domestic violence cases spike across Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a domestic assault incident at a Burger King on Sunday evening.

According to New Haven Police, a person suffered non-life threatening injuries during the assault.

The incident took place at the Burger King located on Whalley Avenue by Orchard Street.

Authorities have not said if any arrests have been made.

No identities have been released.

There has been no word on when the scene would be cleared.