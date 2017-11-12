1 dead as officials investigate hazmat situation in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A number of emergency crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation at a home in Hartford.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, officials responded to a call about a deceased body at a home on Freeman Street around 3:30 a.m.

Officials say the scene turned into a hazmat situation at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Hartford Fire says the cause of the situation is an unspecified amount of an opioid and that the substance is contained to one room of the house.

Crews are still on the scene but say there is no danger to those in the area.

Freeman Street situation is a small amount of Opioid related to a suspected OD. Exercise is out of an abundance of caution. There is no danger to anyone in the area. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) November 12, 2017

The street is currently closed to traffic.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Companies are still on scene of a haz mat situation at 127-129 Freeman St. person and evidence of an unconfirmed substance is being removed pic.twitter.com/uTZCWj40Ai — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) November 12, 2017

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.