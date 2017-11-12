1 dead as officials investigate hazmat situation in Hartford

(Photo Courtesy: Raul Ortiz/Hartford Fire Department)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A number of emergency crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation at a home in Hartford.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, officials responded to a call about a deceased body at a home on Freeman Street around 3:30 a.m.

Officials say the scene turned into a hazmat situation at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Hartford Fire says the cause of the situation is an unspecified amount of an opioid and that the substance is contained to one room of the house.

Crews are still on the scene but say there is no danger to those in the area.

The street is currently closed to traffic.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

