One in critical condition after early morning Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday morning.
Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley Tweeted at approximately 6:29 AM that police were investigating the scene of the crash at Park and Zion Street. The crash sent one of the drivers, a 70 year old woman, to Hartford Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. The other driver was arrested for possible DUI and speeding charges.
The street is currently closed while police investigate.
