One in critical condition after early morning Hartford crash

Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley Tweeted at approximately 6:29 AM that police were investigating the scene of the crash at Park and Zion Street. The crash sent one of the drivers, a 70 year old woman, to Hartford Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. The other driver was arrested for possible DUI and speeding charges.

The street is currently closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates. 

