One in critical condition after early morning Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley Tweeted at approximately 6:29 AM that police were investigating the scene of the crash at Park and Zion Street. The crash sent one of the drivers, a 70 year old woman, to Hartford Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. The other driver was arrested for possible DUI and speeding charges.

HPD investigating MVAx at Park & Zion. 70yo woman critical at HH. Other operator facing charges. Possibly DUI & Speed. HPD C4 has ax in video. Street closed. pic.twitter.com/6Kezd1Elhq — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) November 12, 2017

The street is currently closed while police investigate.

