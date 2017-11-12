Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYC

By Published:

(AP) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York City.

The giant Rockefeller Center tree arrived Saturday. It was raised off a trailer and hoisted into place by a crane. The 85th tree to adorn the plaza is from Pennsylvania this year.

Related Content: Lights placed on New Haven Holiday Tree

The Norway Spruce was cut down in State College. It’s 75 feet (23 meters) and weighs between 12 and 13 tons. A large spike was driven through the trunk to help keep it in place in the plaza. It will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

The tree will be illuminated Nov. 29 and remain on display until Jan. 7. It will then be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be transformed into lumber for building homes.

Related Content: Holiday tree donated to City of New Haven

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s