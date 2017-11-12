Staying Healthy this Holiday Season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – ‘Tis the season to eat! With Thanksgiving right around the corner and other family holidays on the way, many of us are gearing up for a season full of food. This morning fitness expert Lisa Lynn stopped by the kitchen to give us tips on how to avoid holiday weight gain.

Most of the advice you’ll see is the same old generic tips: don’t show up hungry to a party, choose your indulgences wisely, be aware that alcohol has calories and lowers your resistance to avoid mindless eating. But most of us already know these tips and if they worked holiday weight gain would not be an issue!

Instead of boring you with the same old advice, Lisa shares what research has to say about seasonal weight gain and how you can fight back and win the war.

Holiday weight gain varies but what’s important to know is ….

If you’ve been over weight it’s going to be more difficult for you to keep it off. It’s not fair but it’s true and if you know your “risk” you can plan accordingly so you can avoid the dreaded weight gain . If the emotional toll isn’t bad enough the physical toll puts your healthy at risk and recent studies have linked the gain -lose -gain cycle to such potentially life threatening conditions as High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Depression

Heart disease and cancer It’s important to understand metabolic math While small 1-2 pound fluctuations are normal, weight cycling is not.

Cycling is defined as significant increase or decrease of body weight -generally 10 pounds or more that occurs multiple multiple times .

Often times these individuals need to …reduce their calories to 1200 calories a day and the minute they go up to 1300 they start gaining weight .

Even on a sensible diet their bodies shed pounds reluctantly – their bodies become resistant to weight loss. It becomes increasingly difficult to keep Weight off because there is a metabolic overcompensation for the weight loss …

If you decrease your body mass 10 % your metabolic rate actually slows down more than that. It slows 11-15% ….. Their bodies perceive dieting as a threat to survival – it doesn’t know the difference and thinks yes going to starve .



There are simple things we all need to do to protect our health and avoid weight gain. For more information watch the video above or visit LynFit.com