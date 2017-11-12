Study looks at health benefits of reading

WTNH.com staff Published:
Courtesy: Big Stock Photo

(WTNH) — Book worms, listen up! A new study finds that reading is good for your health!

It’s not just physical exercise that keeps you strong. Mental fitness is important too!

If you want to stay mentally fit, reduce stress, and have better relationships, try picking up a book!

Related Content: Guilford senior helping terminally ill patients with his own non-profit

Studies indicate reading can improve your life in many ways.

According to researchers, reading can keep your brain sharp and youthful!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s