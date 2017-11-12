Study looks at health benefits of reading

Related Coverage Guilford senior helping terminally ill patients with his own non-profit

(WTNH) — Book worms, listen up! A new study finds that reading is good for your health!

It’s not just physical exercise that keeps you strong. Mental fitness is important too!

If you want to stay mentally fit, reduce stress, and have better relationships, try picking up a book!

Studies indicate reading can improve your life in many ways.

According to researchers, reading can keep your brain sharp and youthful!