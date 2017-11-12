Thousands in Hollywood march against sexual assault

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTNH) — Thousands of victims of sexual assault and supporters marched in Hollywood on Sunday for the “Me Too March.”

The event was named after the trending hashtag and was created in response to dozens of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

Women and men gathered to make their voices heard and shine light on an issue they believe has been swept under the rug for too long.

“You know, we only pay attention when it’s someone famous and it’s time for us to give a voice to the voiceless and be able to come up here and say, ‘Me too,'” stated march organizer Brenda Gutierrez.

Organizers say the campaign has given a voice to many survivors struggling silently, and now, some women are publicly sharing their stories.