Toy drive takes place in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A big toy drive for kids kicked off in Seymour on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people came out for the 13th annual Valley Team Toys for Kids.

A hot breakfast was cooked and served up by community volunteers. In return, people brought new toys.

Volunteers say they love putting on this event every year, knowing that the children in The Valley will have a wonderful Christmas.

“It brings the community together and we give a lot of toys out and a lot of people [are] happy,” said organizer Baklik Thomas.

The toys will be handed out to more than 1,300 low-income children in the Lower Naugatuck Valley.