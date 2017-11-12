Trail-mapping apps available for hiking safety

By Published:
(Photo Courtesy: Hamden Fire Department)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Fire Department took a moment on Sunday to remind residents to use caution when going hiking.

The department shared a tweet encouraging hikers to download trail-mapping apps like AllTrails to their smartphones.

These apps allow hikers to view trail maps and utilize other features to stay safe while outdoors.

Related Content: You can help a state survey studying bobcat population

The Hamden Fire Department also encouraged hikers to not only hike safely, but to also leave early while there’s still daylight.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s