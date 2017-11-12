Trail-mapping apps available for hiking safety

Related Coverage You can help a state survey studying bobcat population

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Fire Department took a moment on Sunday to remind residents to use caution when going hiking.

The department shared a tweet encouraging hikers to download trail-mapping apps like AllTrails to their smartphones.

These apps allow hikers to view trail maps and utilize other features to stay safe while outdoors.

The Hamden Fire Department also encouraged hikers to not only hike safely, but to also leave early while there’s still daylight.

