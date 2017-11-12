Vigil held in Cheshire for mother of 3 fighting deportation

By and Published: Updated:

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil is being held in Cheshire Sunday night for a mother for three who is fighting to stay in the United States.

Denada Rondos is set to be deported to Albania on Monday.

Related Content: Politicians helping mother of three fight deportation

Rondos arrived in the U.S. in 2002 on a visa and made it through inspection, though her attorney says the name on the visa was not hers. In 2003, she was granted asylum.

In 2007, immigration issued an order of removal. After that, Rondos began filing and petitioning for permanent residency.

Related Content: Mother of three faces deportation

A number of Connecticut politicians have supported Rondos in her fight to remain in the U.S., including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy as well as Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s