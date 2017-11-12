Vigil held in Cheshire for mother of 3 fighting deportation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil is being held in Cheshire Sunday night for a mother for three who is fighting to stay in the United States.

Denada Rondos is set to be deported to Albania on Monday.

Rondos arrived in the U.S. in 2002 on a visa and made it through inspection, though her attorney says the name on the visa was not hers. In 2003, she was granted asylum.

In 2007, immigration issued an order of removal. After that, Rondos began filing and petitioning for permanent residency.

A number of Connecticut politicians have supported Rondos in her fight to remain in the U.S., including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy as well as Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty.