Windham Center School delayed 2 hours after installation of new heating systems

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — After a failed boiler and the recent installation of a new heating system, Windham Center School will have a 2-hour delay Monday morning.

Windham Public Schools officials announced the 2-hour delay Sunday to alert parents of students as well as their staff. They say the delay is in place to ensure the building is up to temperature for the comfort of all students and staff after the frigid temperatures this weekend. Officials also say this is due to the new heating system that was recently installed.

The reason for the delay stems from a failed boiler last Thursday. Officials say when the boiler initially failed space heaters were immediately brought into classrooms. From there they say facilities staffs monitored each classrooms temperature to ensure students and staff were comfortable.

Officials say parents were notified that day about the boiler and were encouraged to dress kids in layers to keep warm.