Windham Center School delayed 2 hours after installation of new heating systems

By Published: Updated:

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — After a failed boiler and the recent installation of a new heating system, Windham Center School will have a 2-hour delay Monday morning.

Windham Public Schools officials announced the 2-hour delay Sunday to alert parents of students as well as their staff. They say the delay is in place to ensure the building is up to temperature for the comfort of all students and staff after the frigid temperatures this weekend. Officials also say this is due to the new heating system that was recently installed.

The reason for the delay stems from a failed boiler last Thursday. Officials say when the boiler initially failed space heaters were immediately brought into classrooms. From there they say facilities staffs monitored each classrooms temperature to ensure students and staff were comfortable.

Officials say parents were notified that day about the boiler and were encouraged to dress kids in layers to keep warm.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s