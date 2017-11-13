City of Derby seeks Halloween costume donations

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — If you have a Halloween costume lying around, consider donating it!

The Derby city clerk’s office will be collecting slightly-used costumes for kids in the city to use next year.

Costumes can be taken to the office on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m, as well as on Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

