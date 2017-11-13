Connecticut cities ranked among best “Single Cities”

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — It turns out if you’re looking for love, Connecticut may not be your best bet.

According to a new national survey, The Nutmeg State is in the middle of the pack when it comes to best “Single Cities.”

Number one is San Francisco, even though it’s so expensive. Atlanta is number two as far as the dating scene goes.

Way down on the list is New Haven, placing 78th. Bridgeport also cracked the top-100, finishing 99th.

The worst place to find a mate according to the survey was South Burlington, Vt.

The study looks at single populations in cities, gender balance, online opportunities, nightlife and economic factors.

