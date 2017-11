TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — A car ended up in some trees after a crash on the Merritt Parkway on Monday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, a car was traveling southbound between Exits 48 and 47 when it ended up off the road and into the trees.

Officials have not said what caused the driver to crash.

The driver did not suffer any injuries during the incident, and no other cars were struck by the vehicle that crashed.

Connecticut State Police are still investigating.