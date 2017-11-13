Cruisin’ Connecticut – Parkville Sounds in Hartford, CT

By Published:
parkville sounds hartford ct music lessons recording

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Parkville Sounds is nestled in an old brick factory in the Parkville section of Hartford. The creative space provides an outlet for musicians to practice, record and take lessons.

Pakrville Sounds founder, Steve Cusano grew up in New Haven, and after graduating from the Hartt School of Music, he’s calling the Capital City, home.

People in these old factory buildings that are so creative and so passionate about their craft. You have Hog River Brewery, Hartford Denim, Hartford Flavor Company. It was so inspiring to me, and it was really what lit a fire under me to start Parkville Sounds.

Learn more about Parkville Sounds and the work they’re doing in the Hartford community.

