Enfield town hall temporarily closes due to lack of heat

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Enfield’s town hall will be closed until Wednesday because there’s no heat in the building.

There has been no word on what caused the heating problem.

Monday night’s council meeting and Tuesday night’s board of education swearing-in ceremonies will still happen in the council chambers as planned.

It is not known when the town hall lost heat, but officials hope to have the heating problem fixed quickly.

