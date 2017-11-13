Eversource repairs gas leak at UTC Aerospace Systems

By Published: Updated:
Eversource Energy logo (Image: nu.com)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource was called to fix a gas leak at UTC Aerospace Systems.

The company sent a mechanic to check on the situation.

There has been no word on what caused the leak.

No injuries have been reported.

UTC Public Relations released a statement on the leak, saying:

Earlier this afternoon, there was a natural gas leak at UTC Aerospace Systems’ Windsor Locks facility. The leak was quickly identified and employees in the impacted portion of the site were evacuated as a precaution. The leak has been repaired and the site has returned to normal operations.”

