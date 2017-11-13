Fairfield Police Chief Gary Macnamara makes a chocolate eclair cake

(WTNH) — When he’s not proudly serving the people of Connecticut, Fairfield Police Chief Gary Macnamara enjoys time in the kitchen.

Chief Macnamara’s chocolate eclair cake is made up of three parts. The first is a french vanilla pudding filing.

Pour in a tub of cool whip into the pudding, and mix it with an electronic mixer until it has a fluffy texture.

Take eight squares of baker’s chocolate and melt it with butter and milk. Coat the chocolate with a cup and a half of confectionery sugar.

Cover the bottom of a cooking pan with a layer of graham crackers, followed by the layer of pudding mixture and another layer of graham crackers.

Finally, top the cake with the layer of chocolate frosting.

Bake for about 30 minutes, and then let cool until the chocolate frosting hardens.

