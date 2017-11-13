Federal GOP tax plan appears to put additional taxes on teachers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Public school teachers that spend their own money on classroom supplies appear to end up paying more federal income taxes under GOP tax cut proposals.

Teachers have been able to deduct up to $250 from their taxable income for non reimbursed classroom expenses. If both spouses are teachers, the deduction increases to $500.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who has been railing against the GOP plan since it was announced, calls this “regressive” and part of the way the GOP plan helps to fund tax cuts for the most wealthy.

The plan also removes the deduction for student loan interest. This is another biggie that Democrats are criticizing.

