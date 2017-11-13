Fire prevention tips after string of weekend fires

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens are waking up without a home Monday morning after several fires kept firefighters busy this weekend across the state.

When the mercury drops, the fire danger spikes, and there’s a lot of different reasons for it.

Folks are flipping on the heat. They’re using candles and space heaters; and squatters can often use abandoned buildings to keep warm.

Huge flames shot out of the abandoned house on Howard Avenue Saturday morning. It took crews about an hour to put it out. So far, they haven’t released a cause.

On Saturday night, firefighters rushed to put out a fire in Morris Cove. They believe that sparked in a bedroom, and spread.

In Manchester Sunday morning, two families lost their home right before the holidays after a resident said candles sparked a fire there.

Now, the American Red Cross sent out vital advice.

Think before you light candles. Keep flammable items away from them too. Make sure any decorations you use around candles aren’t flammable.

Use a screen on your fire place, and properly extinguish the embers before you go to bed.

Keep an eye on the stove and any open flame. M ake sure the kids aren’t close to them and don’t leave them unattended.

Just give yourself that extra minute to think of these tips as you’re ramping up to stay warm and cook this holiday season.