Gateway Community College reopens after unknown powder discovered

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Gateway Community College campus on Church Street in New Haven was evacuated for 90 minutes after an unknown white powder was discovered midday Monday.

According to officials at the scene, an envelope containing an unknown white powder was found in the building. Six people came into contact with it, and were decontaminated by emergency crews as a precaution.

The powder will be lab tested. Students and staff were allowed back into the building just after 1:30 p.m. The situation is contained, and there is no immediate danger to the public.

A Gateway spokesperson told News 8 Monday afternoon that the college was evacuated for a time for an unsafe situation and the north side of the building. The building was closed for an investigation, but everyone has been let back in, and the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

Laurence Grotheer, spokesperson for the City of New Haven, said that the hazmat team determined the package found at Gateway to be ‘safe’ and ‘non-hazardous’.

