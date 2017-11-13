Get Healthy for the Holidays: exercise app helps control Diabetes

(WTNH) — November is American Diabetes Month, so News 8 sat down with the C.E.O of the GlucoseZone App, which helps manage the disease.

The GlucoseZone App is the first-ever app created to provide a solution for A1c improvement and weight loss based on real time glucose levels.

C.E.O Charlie O’Connell has Type 1 Diabetes himself, and understands the challenges the Diabetes community faces.

The GlucoseZone App will suggest exercise solutions for its users, based on their own personal Diabetes.

You can download the app through the App Store or the Google Play store.