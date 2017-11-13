Greenwich Police warn residents of increased car thefts

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greenwich Police Department is warning residents to be aware of increased vehicle thefts over the past several months.

Officials say in the first two weeks of November alone, eight vehicles were stolen from the town.

According to authorities, all of the vehicles involved were unlocked and had their keys in them.

The department has released several tips for keeping your vehicle safe. These include:

Don’t leave your keys in your car.

Close your windows and lock your doors whenever you leave your car, regardless of how long you plan to be gone.

Park in well-lit areas.

Keep your car in a garage if you have one.

Use an anti-theft device whenever you leave your car.

Immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.

Hide your valuables.