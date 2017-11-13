Hamden Police search for stabbing suspect

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police are looking for a man allegedly involved in a stabbing incident on Saturday.

According to police, a stabbing occurred in the parking lot of 1191 Dixwell Avenue.

Authorities say the 49-year-old victim stated he exited his vehicle and was approached by what he described was a black man in the 20s wearing dark clothing. The individual says the suspect told him to give up his personal belongings. After a brief struggle, the victim was stabbed in the hand by a sharp object.

The victim drove himself to the hospital for medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4040.