Juveniles arrested for Newtown car thefts

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juvenile suspects have been arrested for their alleged connection to a number of car thefts in Newtown.

According to Newtown Police, officials received a call from the Danbury Police Department early Monday morning regarding a recovered vehicle that had been stolen from Baldwin Road.

Officials say the vehicle was involved in an accident in Danbury which involved the occupants leaving the first vehicle and stealing another vehicle parked nearby.

Hours later, Newtown Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway on Sleepy Hollow Road. Officials discovered that vehicle to be the second vehicle stolen earlier in the morning.

Police say two juvenile males ran from the vehicle but were located and arrested a couple hours later.

According to authorities, one juvenile had multiple items stolen from other vehicles in his possession, including wallets, GPS units and other items.

The suspects are facing multiple charges, including Larceny in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 3rd Degree, and other related charges.

They were released to their parents’ custody.