GOSHEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A lawsuit was filed on Monday against the Commerford Zoo in Goshen.

It is the world’s first elephant rights lawsuit.

The suit was filed on behalf of three elephants that are currently being held at the zoo.

It demands the court recognizes the elephants as legal persons with the fundamental right to be free.

The group bringing the suit, known as The Nonhuman Rights Project, wants the zoo to release the animals to a sanctuary.