Local jeweler to host trunk show to benefit ‘Jane Doe No More’

(WTNH) — Onyx Jewelers in Watertown will be hosting a trunk show to benefit Jane Doe No More, a local organization that gives victims of sexual harassment a voice.

The mission of Jane Doe No More is to raise awareness and prevent victims from revictimization. The organization also has a safe student initiative, educating students around Connecticut about how to recognize and prevent sexual harassment.

The trunk show will take place on November 30th on 683 Main Street in Watertown.

20% of the proceeds will go towards Jane Doe No More, as well as online purchases that day.