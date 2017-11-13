Mother of 3 fighting deportation granted emergency stay

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Litchfield mother of three will not be deported Monday after all. Denada Rondos was supposed to get on a plane back to her native Albania this evening. Instead, she has been granted a stay of deportation.

At a news conference midday Monday, the family of Denada Rondos, her attorney, and elected officials announced that the 32-year-old mother of three is going to be staying in the United States, at least for now.

This comes after a big rally last night in Cheshire. Folks lit candles and sang songs. The family lives in Litchfield, but Denada’s husband runs a popular restaurant in Cheshire, so everybody there knows him and knows about this struggle to keep his wife in the country she has called home for the last 15 years.

Her husband is a citizen, their 3 kids were all born here so they are citizens. She had planned to take the kids with her to Albania, because they are still very young, and need their mother, so getting to stay means this whole family gets to stay together. A few minutes ago, Senator Richard Blumenthal warned us that it’s only for now.

This temporary relief is very gratifying, but only one step and we are going to continue to fight for this family so they can remain together in this country where they have a business and they’ve contributed to their community.”

He says the fact that she came so close to being deported is evidence the immigration system is broken. Denada came to the U.S. when she was a teenager. She used someone else’s passport. That initial violation meant all her attempts to become a legal citizen since then were all tossed out.

She came here because she is a Christian, and Albania is a majority Muslim nation with a history of persecuting Chrristians. Her case now goes back to authorities for further review.