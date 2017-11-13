Officer hospitalized after driver runs through stop sign

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A police officer has been hospitalized in Connecticut after a minivan crashed into his cruiser.

Authorities say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in Bridgeport after the minivan ran through a stop sign. Media reports claim the police officer’s cruiser was totaled.

Police have not shared the extent of the officer’s injuries. The minivan’s driver was also hospitalized, and his injures are not life-threatening.

Police say the driver was cited for failing to stop.

