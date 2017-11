Related Coverage Body of man found dead in East Rock Park identified

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New information has been released on the death of a man whose body was found in East Rock Park in New Haven.

According to the state’s medical examiner, 37-year-old Emanuel Ramos died from injuries to his head and body. There has been no word yet on what caused his injuries.

Police found his body on Friday after looking since Wednesday.

Officials say Ramos suffered from mental illness.