HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police are now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a Hamden burglary.

Surveillance images show the man who police say broke into a Whitney Avenue apartment earlier in October.

He is accused of stealing nearly $500 worth of tools from a fourth floor apartment at the Lakewood Apartments.

Police say he stands around 6’6″ tall.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrested is asked to call the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.