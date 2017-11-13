Online movie trailer featuring vice principal causes controversy in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A movie starring the vice principal of Kelly Middle School has jaws dropping in Norwich.

A movie trailer for an upcoming film titled, “Misadventures of Being Single,” has been released online.

The film stars Susan Kessler who also happens to be the vice principal of Kelly Middle School.

An outraged parent, who didn’t want to be named, tipped off News 8 to the video which was executive produced by the school’s head principal.

The trailer appears to show Vice Principal Kelly undressing.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” said parent Chrissy Ely.

Pat Donovan of Norwich echoed a similar statement, saying, “I don’t see it as a big deal if it’s not related to the school system.”

“Actually, they should feel proud that their teacher is even in a trailer doing a movie,” Ely continued.

The trailer also depicts Kessler’s character entertaining a blind date with a man before revealing she’s a lesbian.

News 8 tried unsuccessfully to reach Kessler, but was able to speak over the phone with Superintendent Abby Dolliver.

She declined comment except to say that she first learned of the video from News 8 and would look into it.

“20 years ago, that might’ve been an issue,” Ely said. “This is 2017. This is absolutely what you will see.”

As of the writing of this post, the video has been removed from Vimeo.