PD: Hartford man shoots alleged car thief after tracking down stolen vehicle

Related Coverage Cold weather warning from Waterbury Police could keep your car from being stolen

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a man allegedly tracked down his stolen vehicle and confronted the thief.

Police say a resident contacted them around 7:45 a.m. on Monday morning to report that his vehicle was stolen while it was warming up in the driveway.

According to officials, the same resident called just before 9:30 a.m. to report that he found his vehicle on Maple Avenue and had fired a gunshot.

Authorities say the resident confronted the alleged thief who was still in the vehicle. The accused allegedly pointed a firearm at the resident, at which point the resident took out his own firearm and fired a round, striking the suspect.

Related Content: Cold weather warning from Waterbury Police could keep your car from being stolen

The suspect fled the scene, and a short time later, police received a call regarding a gunshot victim on South Street. Officers located and transported the suspect to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the cheek and jaw.

Officials say the suspect is a 17-year-old from New Britain with an already active arrest warrant for auto theft charges.

The stolen vehicle has been located with a broken window and blood evidence.

According to police, the resident is a licensed pistol permit holder.

Police are still investigating the incident.