PD: Man arrested for trying to “run down” officers

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police have arrested a man who they say tried to “run down” officers while they were responding to a noise complaint.

When officials arrived at 47-year-old John Katrick’s house, police say he started yelling at them. Then, Katrick allegedly got into his car and drove right at them.

Police found Katrick a short time later hiding in a garage.

Authorities say they used a stun gun to get him under control.