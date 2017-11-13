Police arrest man after 20 car break-ins

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing several larceny charges after police say he broke into at least 20 cars and set a dumpster fire to evade officers.

The 45-year-old Norwich man was arrested Thursday and charged with third degree burglary, attempted third degree burglary and reckless burning.

Police say they were first called after a series of car break-ins in Norwich in May. Officers were called again June 10 after a resident heard the sound of a car door closing and saw a man burglarizing their car.

A police officer and his K-9 began tracking the suspect, but they were distracted by a dumpster fire nearby.

Investigators eventually pieced together witness statements and surveillance video to identify the suspect.

He is due in court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu