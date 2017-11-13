Police identify person killed in Hartford hazmat situation

Related Coverage 1 dead as officials investigate hazmat situation in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have identified the person who was killed in a drug-related situation in Hartford on Sunday morning.

According to police, 53-year-old Todd Simmons was found dead at a home on Freeman Street.

The fire department says the hazmat situation began because fentanyl was found in one room of the house.

“What I can tell you right now is that we’re being told that this could be the first documented case of fentanyl death of a reported dealer,” said Hartford Fire Department Captain Raul Ortiz on Sunday.

Crews say there is no danger to anyone in the area.